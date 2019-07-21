Topeka police on Sunday were investigating two shootings that occurred within 24 hours of each other.

About 11:55 p.m. Saturday, Shawnee County dispatchers received a call about a possible shooting in the 1200 block of S.W. Polk St.

According to a news release from Lt. Aaron Jones, officers arriving at the scene found two men — one with a gunshot wound to the head and a second with a head injury.

Jones said both men were transported to a local hospital with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening.

Information from witnesses and the injured men led police to believe there was a dispute between the two men before the physical conflict began.

Jones said police believe all parties involved are accounted for, but encourage any additional witnesses to come forward with information.

About 8:21 a.m. Sunday, Jonte Joseph Munoz-Frye, 18, showed up at a local hospital with several gunshot wounds, according to a news release from Lt. Joe Perry.

Perry said Munoz-Frye's injuries weren't believed to be life-threatening and the incident was being investigated.