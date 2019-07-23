The proposed annual budget for Hutchinson USD 308 will be presented to the school board during its Aug. 12 meeting.

New superintendent Mike Folks said he was told by Julie Stucky, the district’s director of fiscal management and business operations, that it should take about 15 minutes. The public hearing will be held Aug. 26, and the board hopefully will adopt the budget after the hearing, Folks said.

Three members of the board — Kail Denison, Randall Gray and Lance Patterson — were absent Monday night, leaving the bare minimum of board members needed for a quorum to conduct the meeting.

They handled the business portion of the agenda in less than 10 minutes, including approval of governance costs. During 2018-2019, the district spent over $8,000 for training and coaching in governance for the school board. That included their attendance at meetings, travel and food.

On Monday, the board conducted a closed session to discuss potential items for the 2019-2020 contract talks.

Folks, who started as superintendent July 1, has toured all the district’s buildings and grounds. He thanked the district's administrative staff for their gracious welcome.