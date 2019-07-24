Name, age, hometown: Clia Creaney, 16, Portadown

What most surprised you about Kansas, or tell us something you have learned about Kansas or the U.S.? Everywhere looks the same

What do you do for fun at home? Play some gaelic

Who is your favorite musician or band? Busted

What is your favorite food? Ham and jam sandwich

What are you most looking forward to during your time here? Lake day

What is something we probably don’t know about your country or hometown? Our whole country is roughly the same size as Kansas

What form of social media do you most often use? Snapchat

Name, age, hometown: Arden Cain, 16, Hutchinson

What most surprised you about your guest, or tell us something you have learned about life in Ireland? It’s easier for them to go see concerts and I’m jealous

What do you do for fun at home? Go to Sonic or happs with friends

Who is your favorite musician or band? AJR

What is your favorite food? chicken

What are you most looking forward to during the project? Lake day, family weekend

What is something you would want someone from another country to know about your hometown, state or country? We do have some big cities. It’s not all fields

What form of social media do you most often use? Snapchat