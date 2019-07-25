President Joseph A. Manickam has announced the appointment of Del Hershberger as the Vice President of Admissions in Hesston College’s administrative structure. Hershberger’s hire completes the six-person administrative council of Manickam and five vice presidents.

Hershberger will begin his role in mid-August.

“I am pleased to have Del join the leadership team at Hesston College,” said Manickam. “Along with experiences in recruitment and ministry, he has a vast network of global connections as well as transcultural experiences that will be valuable as we continue to work with students and organizations around the world and expand cross-cultural opportunities for the campus community.”

Hershberger served for 22 years with Mennonite church mission agencies, first as program director at Mennonite Board of Missions (MBM) and most recently, as department director when the organization became Mennonite Mission Network (MMN – Newton) in 2002. At MMN, Hershberger’s role included leading and supervising the Christian Service Team, including program directors, recruiters and administrative assistants. He also served on the Director’s Cabinet to ensure interdepartmental collaboration and organizational effectiveness.

Prior to his work with MMN and MBM, Hershberger was pastor of Zion Mennonite Church, Hubbard, Oregon, for seven years and a sales and contract manager for a school bus company for six years.

Hershberger studied theological studies in the master’s degree program at what was then Associated Mennonite Biblical Seminary, Elkhart, Indiana, and earned a bachelor’s degree in communication from Goshen (Indiana) College.

“Love for Hesston College goes deep in my bones,” said Hershberger. “I look forward to the opportunity of working with admissions staff and the rest of campus to share about the college’s amazing programs and nurturing community so we can invite many more students to experience the transformation that can happen here.”

