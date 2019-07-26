A Baldwin City priest pleaded guilty Friday to possessing child pornography that was found on his Samsung Galaxy tablet.

Christopher Rossman, 46, faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine up to $250,000, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney for Kansas Stephen McAllister.

Rossman, who was serving at the Annunciation Catholic Church in Baldwin City when the crime was committed, also served at Topeka's Mother Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Church from 2009 to 2010, according to bishopaccountability.org.

Rossman admitted to the crime, which occurred in September 2016.

McAllister said monitoring software installed on Rossman's computer reported he visited adult pornography and child pornography websites.

The archdiocese handed the report over to law enforcement.

Investigators who tried to find Rossman found his sister had tried to run over the tablet multiple times.

McAllister said a forensics examination found files on the device showing pre-pubescent females engaged in sexual activities.