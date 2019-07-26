Before he blasted two Topeka police officers with a shotgun in 1985, Ithiel Lawton claimed, he had heard voices from his TV telling him to protect himself from them.

But Lawton has improved considerably, members of his family told the Kansas Prisoner Review Board in recent years.

He has become more "rational and conversational," his daughter, Shevon Lawton, said in 2013.

The review board recently granted parole to Lawton, 77, who is expected to be released around Aug. 1, Kansas Department of Corrections spokeswoman Cheryl Cadue said Friday.

The exact date won't be known until after corrections officials approve Lawton's release plan, she said.

Lawton is a maximum-security inmate at El Dorado Correctional Facility serving 20 years to life in prison on convictions for two counts of aggravated battery to a law enforcement officer and one count of aggravated assault to a law enforcement officer.

Lawton fired a flurry of shotgun blasts that wounded Topeka police officer Randy Horn in his left hand and Pat Reed in the neck, left shoulder, left ear and head as they answered a report of a family dispute at a home in East Topeka, where he had been in an argument with his father, who left the house to call police.

Reed needed reconstructive surgery to rebuild his left ear, most of which was shot off. Horn and Reed both left the police department soon afterward.

Lawton also fired at officer Mark Meier, missing him. The shootings were followed by a five-hour standoff that ended with Lawton’s arrest.

Before the 1985 shootings, Lawton had been hospitalized 20 times in the previous 16 years for paranoid schizophrenia.

After the shootings, he was twice found mentally incompetent to stand trial but later was ruled competent, stood trial and was convicted.

The 5-foot-11, 156-pound Lawton has been working in a job in prison, according to the corrections department website.

It indicated he has had four disciplinary violations, including one each in 2016, 2011, 2010 and 2006.

Lawton was transferred in February 2018 to the El Dorado facility from Larned Correctional Mental Health Facility, the corrections department website said.