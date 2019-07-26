The second of four people arrested in connection with an attempt in May to rob a Texas man who was staying in a trailer at the Kansas State Fairgrounds was granted probation on Friday.

A third defendant in the case also entered a plea this week.

District Judge Tim Chambers followed state sentencing guidelines in sentencing Kerrah Schulze to a year in prison on a conviction for attempted robbery.

From that, Chambers granted the woman two years on probation.

Because Schulze, 23, had one prior misdemeanor theft conviction on her record, she fell under presumptive probation on the state sentencing grid.

Chambers also followed the recommendation in a presentence investigation report, ordering that Schulze be placed on simple court services supervision and not the more stringent community corrections.

Chambers ordered Schulze pay more than $600 in fees in the case, as well reimburse indigent defense attorney fees.

Her appointed attorney attempted to have the attorney fees waived, but Chambers found the woman, who said she works full time at a Taco Bell, could pay them.

Schulze offered no comment to the court during the Friday morning sentencing.

On July 19, co-defendant Richard A. Fenters, 20, was placed on probation by District Judge Joe McCarville, though he was placed on community corrections supervision.

According to details previously revealed during court hearings, Schulze met the victim, Armando Castillo Jr., of Mineral Wells, Texas, on a dating app, and he agreed to pay her to come to Hutchinson.

When she showed up the afternoon of May 10, however, she had three men with her and the four attempted to rob Castillo.

During a confrontation inside his trailer, he pulled a gun and fired a round into the trailer floor. The three men struggled with Castillo and disarmed him. Then he pulled a second gun. Two of the men fled, but Kaleb Schyler-Beard continued to struggle with Castillo until he again disarmed the victim.

All four were arrested at the scene by officers who responded to a “shots fired” call.

On Thursday, Blaine White entered a guilty plea before McCarville to attempted robbery, and prosecutors dropped a charge of conspiracy, the same offer taken by the previous two defendants. The judge set sentencing for 2:30 p.m. Aug. 23.

Beard was scheduled for a preliminary hearing July 18, but the victim had a family emergency and the hearing was reset for 9:30 a.m. Aug. 12.