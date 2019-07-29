Topeka received a slight amount of precipitation overnight Sunday into Monday, with a chance for more rain later in the week.

According to the National Weather Service, the capital city received an official 0.14 of an inch of rainfall between around 10 p.m. and midnight Sunday.

Highs Monday are expected to top out around 90 degrees, with partly cloudy skies in the morning giving way to mostly sunny conditions in the afternoon.

Look for a chance of more rain each day from Tuesday night through Saturday.

Sunday night's rainfall total brought the July total to 2.43 inches of precipitation, which is 1.04 inches below the normal month-to-date average of 3.47 inches, according to the weather service.

The year-to-date precipitation total in Topeka is 27.15 inches, which is 5.17 inches above the average of 21.98 inches.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the weather service:

• Today: Mostly cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 89. Light northwest wind becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the morning.

• Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light in the evening.

• Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the morning.

• Tuesday night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

• Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

• Wednesday night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

• Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.

• Thursday night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

• Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87.

• Friday night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

• Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.

• Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

• Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.