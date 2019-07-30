A 10-year-old Michigan boy has been charged with assault after he reportedly injured a classmate during a playground game.

The students were playing a game similar to dodge ball, TV station WXYZ reports, when the youngster was hurt. It happened at a school in Canton, which is about 30 miles west of Detroit.

According to police, the boy was charged with a crime because he intentionally threw a ball at his classmate's head, causing injuries that included a concussion, black eye and bruised nose.

Because the suspect is a minor, his name hasn't been released. The boy's mother did, however, speak to WXYZ. She says her son was suspended from school for a day and thought that was the extent of his punishment — until she got a call from juvenile court.

“I couldn’t believe it," Cameishi Lindley, the boy's mom, told the station. “This is a kid that was playing on the playground with his friends.”

But the mother of the boy who was injured says her son has been repeatedly targeted at the school, and that she had previously alerted campus administrators.

The criminal case is expected to go before a juvenile court judge later this week.