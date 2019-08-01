The Harrold Youth Center Open house is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today and 1-7 p.m. Aug 2. This is an opportunity to tour the facility and learn about programs and activities offered. Tours are scheduled every half-hour. This is for sixth- through 12th-graders. For more information, call 684-5118.

Area homeschoolers are invited to a Homeschool meet and greet 10-11:30 a.m. Aug. 2 at the Henry Leavenworth Elementary School gym, 1925 Vilas St., Leavenworth. This is an opportunity for families to meet each other and learn about resources and programs in the local community.

Child and Youth Services is enrolling for Fall Sports through Aug. 5. Children must have an active CYS registration. For more information, call 684-7525/7526.

Scouts BSA, for youth ages 11-17, meets at 7 p.m. Monday nights at Patch Community Center. For more information, contact Troop 66 at ftlvntroop66@gmail.com, Troop 366 at troop366ftlvn@gmail.com, Cub Scout Pack 1 (kindergarten through fifth grade) at Pack1ftleavenworth@gmail.com or all-girl Troop 166 at troop166ftlvn@gmail.com.

MilitaryChildCare.com is available to Child and Youth Services patrons. MCC is a Department of Defense website for military families seeking child care. The online gateway provides comprehensive information on military-operated or military-subsidized child care programs. For more information, call 684-5138.

The Combined Arms Research Library Children’s storytime is at 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays. For more information, follow CARL on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Combinedarmsresearchlibrary.

The Fort Leavenworth Co-op home-school group meets 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Thursday at Harrold Youth Center. There are classes and activities for children ages 0-18.

The New Parent Support Program Morning playgroup, for parents and children infant through age 3, is from 9-10:30 a.m. Thursdays in room 125 of the Resiliency Center. For information, call 684-2800.

The After-School Program is 2:45-6 p.m. weekdays at Harrold Youth Center for sixth- through 12th-graders. The program offers sports, art, photography and video production. The homework lab provides help in academics, science experiments and game tournaments. Transportation is provided from on-post schools as well as Leavenworth and Lansing high schools and Lansing and Warren middle schools. For information, visit Harrold Youth Center or call 684-5118.