Multiple rounds of moderate to heavy rainfall could cause localized flash flooding today in parts of northeast Kansas, according to the National Weather Service.

It has that part of the state under a flood watch until Saturday morning, with one to five inches of rain being likely today across the watch area and six to seven inches being possible in Clay, Riley and Geary counties.

Today's Topeka forecast calls for a 70 percent chance of rain, with some potentially being heavy, accompanied by a high temperature near 79, cloudy skies and winds initially coming from the east at about 5 mph before becoming calm.

Tonight's forecast calls for a 60 percent chance of rain, with some potentially being heavy, accompanied by a low around 68, mostly cloudy skies and winds initially coming from the east at about 5 mph before becoming calm.

The forecast subsequently calls for:

• A 50 percent chance of rain before 1 p.m. Saturday, with partly sunny skies, a high near 83 and winds initially being calm before beginning to come from the east at around 5 mph.

• A low around 65 Saturday night, with partly cloudy skies and winds initially coming from the east at about 5 mph before becoming calm.

• A high near 86 Sunday, with sunny skies and calm wind conditions.

• A low around 67 Sunday night, with mostly clear skies.

• A high near 89 Monday, with mostly sunny skies.

• A low around 70 Monday night, with partly cloudy skies.

• A high near 89 Tuesday, with partly sunny skies and a 20 percent chance of rain.

• A low around 68 Tuesday night, with partly cloudy skies and a low around 68.

• A high near 89 Wednesday, with sunny skies.

• A low around 69 Wednesday night, with partly cloudy skies and a 20 percent chance of rain.

• A high near 88 Thursday, with mostly sunny skies and a 20 percent chance of rain.