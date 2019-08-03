Grandstand 2020 fundraising efforts continue

PITTSBURG — Over the past several years, the Crawford County Fair Association has undertaken a major capital improvement campaign.

In 2016, the CCFA completed a new event center with the assistance of a major donation from the Skubitz Trust. The previous year, the CCFA expanded the livestock building at the fairgrounds by 90 feet with the help of a $40,000 donation from Crawford County Farm Bureau Association members.

In 2018, the CCFA completed new climate-controlled restroom and shower facilities just in time for the annual fair with significant assistance from the Crawford County Convention and Visitors Bureau.

“The Grandstand 2020 project is our major project going forward,” according to Robert Tersinar, who has been CCFA treasurer since 2005. “It will be the culmination of a long-range plan to significantly improve the Fair Grounds.”

So far, the CCFA has raised $60,000 of its $300,000 goal, Tersinar said in a recent email. The original west grandstand at the fairgrounds was built in the late 1930s by the Works Progress Administration as part of President Franklin Roosevelt’s New Deal. The CCFA board determined in 2013 that the wooden structure was unsafe because of dry rot and Crawford County offered to demolish the structure.