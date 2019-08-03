Juan Acierto Acsay Jr, 3207 N Severance St, driving while license suspended/canceled/revoked, $100 fines and fees, sentenced to 90 days jail, probation for 12 months; fail to report injury/major damage accident, $50 fines and fees; fail to give info at unattended property/vehicle/accident, $50 fines and fees; DUI, $1,449 fines and fees, sentenced to 90 days jail, probation for 12 months, must serve 5 days RCDC, must complete alcohol treatment, must attend DUI impact panel

Jaime Lee Casey, 1205 E 9th Ave, battery, $299 fines and fees, sentenced to 60 days, probation for 12 months, obtain drug/alcohol evaluation and follow recommendations, continue mental health counseling

Jesse Alyssa Eakin-Bennett, general delivery, domestic battery, $279 fines and fees, 30 days jail, suspended for 180 days.

Christle Dawn Estabrook, 944 E 6th Ave, driving while license suspended/canceled/revoked, $179 fines and fees, sentenced 90 days jail, must serve five days (3/2 split) 85 days jail, suspended for one year.

Victoria Louise Farnam, 221 W 14th Ave, operate with no drivers license, $124 fines and fees.

Darin Lynn Ferris, 120 W 20th Ave, driving while habitual violator, $579 fines and fees, 30 days jail, suspended for 180 days; theft, $35 fines and fees.

Christopher Alan Hill, 1405 Carey Blvd, driving while license suspended/canceled/revoked, $229 fines and fees, 5 days jail, suspended for 90 days; driving while license suspended/canceled/revoked, $439 fines and fees, 90 days - served 5 days jail - balance of 85 days suspended for 180 days.

Desiree Jensen, 116 W 6th Ave, violation of a protective order, $309 fines and fees, sentenced to 60 days, probation for 12 months

Jeffrey Craig Johnstone, 408 Half W 11th Ave, fail to provide proof of liability insurance, $300 fines and fees, if proof of current insurance if provided within 30 days, city will remit half of fine; driving while license suspended/canceled/revoked, $179 fines and fees, 5 days jail, suspended for 90 days

Jonathan Nathaniel Looney, general delivery, public intoxication, $204 fines and fees, 10 days jail, suspended for 180 days; obstructing legal process or official duty, $179 fines and fees, 30 days jail, suspended for 180 days

Mario Santana Mendoza, 1401 E 23rd Ave, stalking, $299 fines and fees, sentenced to 90 days jail, probation for 12 months

Jason Anthony Mendoza, 535 E Avenue B, public intoxication, $79 fines and fees, 30 days - must serve two days jail - balance of 28 days suspended for 180 days

Crystal Rae McFadden, 1 Faircrest Dr, public intoxication, $154 fines and fees, 30 days jail, suspended for 180 days

Ronnie Gene Pederson Jr, 328 Liberty St, DUI, $1,199 fines and fees, sentenced to 30 days, probation for six months, must serve 48 hrs RCDC, must complete alcohol treatment, must attend DUI impact panel

Kayla Irene Phillips, 2532 Briarwood Ln, DUI, $949 fines and fees, sentenced to 30 days, probation for six months, must serve 48 hrs RCDC, must complete alcohol treatment, must attend DUI impact panel

Sara Beth Probst, 3103 Homestead St, inattentive driving, $154 fines and fees

Lisa Deanne Robinson, 909 E Avenue B, driving while license suspended/canceled/revoked, $189 fines and fees, five days jail, suspended for 90 days

Rommie Jauwaunte Robinson Jackson, 1801 Lyman St, fail to provide proof of liability insurance, $300 fines and fees, if proof of current insurance if provided within 30 days, city will remit half of fine; operate with no drivers license, $214 fines and fees, if within four months def can provide clerk proof of valid ks dl will remit fines

Corey Alexander Senior, 210 S Kent Rd, Nickerson, tags, $114 fines and fees

Lisa Marie Stewart, 1401 E 23rd Ave, theft, $309 fines and fees, sentenced to 90 days jail, probation for 12 months, restitution ordered

Michael O Thompson II, 1500 N Main St, criminal damage to property, $79 fines and fees, 30 days jail, suspended for 1 year

Benjamin Fielden Vincent, 228 E 12th Ave, theft, $409 fines and fees, sentenced to 90 days jail, probation for 12 months, restitution ordered; theft, $409 fines and fees, sentenced to 90 days jail, probation for 12 months, restitution ordered