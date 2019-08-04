STERLING -- Sterling Village staff and residents are gearing up for their Back to School Bash, which encourages interaction between seniors and local and area families.

The special event is set for 1 to 2 p.m., Aug. 13 at the long-term-care residence, 204 West Washington.

The site is the former Sterling Presbyterian Manor; it remains a non-profit entity.

“Parents and their children are invited to join us for treats and activities,” said Donna Grizzle, life enrichment activity director. “We also encourage individuals, businesses, and church and civic groups to host a treat or activity at our Back to School Bash.”

Activities and treats include popcorn provided by First Bank-Sterling; root beer floats by the Sterling Police Department; face painting by Grizzle; and cotton candy by Sterling Village. A few giveaway items will be available.

Also, participants will enjoy games including cornhole, basketball, ball toss, bowling and ring toss.