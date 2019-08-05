Suspect flees, crashes vehicle

LEAVENWORTH — A man was involved in a crash while allegedly fleeing from police in north Leavenworth.

The suspect reportedly took off on foot after the crash and was able to get away. But police know the man’s identity, Leavenworth Police Chief Pat Kitchens said.

“We know who he is,” Kitchens said.

The incident was reported at 7:53 a.m. Thursday in the area of Broadway and Shawnee streets.

A police officer spotted the suspect, who reportedly has outstanding arrest warrants that were issued through the Kansas Department of Corrections, Kitchens said.

The officer attempted to approach the suspect, a 57-year-old man. The suspect reportedly got into a vehicle and drove away. The police began pursuing him.

The suspect allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign at Seventh and Pawnee streets and his vehicle collided with a truck. The truck then struck a parked car, Kitchens said.

The suspect’s vehicle became disabled, and he reportedly fled on foot. Kitchens said police stopped to assist people at the scene of the crash.