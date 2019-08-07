TOPEKA—The 25th Judicial District Nominating Commission is seeking nominations to fill a district magistrate judge vacancy in Wichita County created by the July 31 resignation of Judge Janna DeLissa.

Kansas law requires that a district magistrate judge be a resident of the county the seat is in at the time of taking office and while holding office, at least 30 years old, a high school graduate or or the equivalent, and either a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas or able to pass an examination given by the Supreme Court to become certified within 18 months.

Nominations must be accompanied by a nomination form available from the clerk of the district court in of the counties within the district, which includes Finney, Greeley, Hamilton, Kearny, Scott, and Wichita counties. or at the Kansas judicial branch website at www.kscourts.org under "What's New."

One original and 14 copies of the completed nomination form and supporting letters must be submitted by noon, Sept. 6, to: William Heydman, Commission Secretary, PO Box 2010, Garden City KS 67846

The nominating commission will interview nominees starting 9 a.m., Oct. 9, in the Wichita County Courthouse courtroom, 206 S Fourth St., Leoti. Interviews are open to the public. The commission will then appoint the new judge.