A thunderstorm accompanied by high winds swept through the Topeka area around 7 a.m. Wednesday, leaving thousands of homes and businesses without electrical power.

Wind gusts as high as 61 mph were recorded at Forbes Field, said Chad Omitt, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service office in Topeka.

Outages were affecting 4,000 Westar Energy customers as of 7:58 a.m., that company reported on an online power outage map it maintains. Street lights were also out in some areas.

By 2 p.m., the number of Westar customers without power had been reduced to 233.

The weather service predicts Topeka on Thursday will see a 60 percent chance of rain, with showers mostly likely before 1 p.m. and some rain potentially being heavy. A high temperature near 86 is expected, with mostly cloudy skies and winds coming from the southeast at 5 to 10 mph before shifting in the afternoon to come from the east.

Thursday night's forecast calls for a 50 percent chance of rain, with mostly cloudy skies, a low around 69 and winds coming from the northeast at around 5 mph before becoming calm.