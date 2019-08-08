Friendship Meals

Served at Grand Central, Hesston Senior Center and Sedgwick Senior Center. Aging Projects, Inc. Meals on Wheels/Friendship Meals provide meals to senior citizens 60 and older in multiple counties in south central Kansas. There is no charge for the meal; however, there is a suggested $3 contribution.

Aug. 12

Hamburger on a bun with setup; baked beans; french fries; strawberries; milk.

Aug. 13

Hot turkey casserole; pickled beets; honeydew melon; sugar cookie; milk.

Aug. 14

Taco salad (lettuce, tomato, cheese, chips); salsa; refried beans; banana; cinnamon roll; milk.

Aug. 15

Baked chicken; spinach; sliced tomatoes; cantaloupe; wheat bread; milk.

Aug. 16

Ham slice; cooked cabbage; peas; peaches; roll; milk.

Meals on Wheels

The following is the Meals on Wheels menu for Sunday, Aug. 11, through Saturday, Aug. 17.

Aug. 11

Roasted pork; dressing with gravy; seasoned green beans; peaches; milk.

Aug. 12

Meatloaf; party potatoes; vegetable medley; fruited gelatin; milk.

Aug. 13

Fish filet sandwich; seasoned fries; steamed broccoli; oranges and bananas; milk.

Aug. 14

Chicken alfredo with pasta; spinach with mushrooms; garlic bread; applesauce; milk.

Aug. 15

Beef pot roast with gravy; roasted carrots, potatoes and onions; angel food cake with fruit; milk.

Aug. 16

Open-faced turkey sandwich with gravy; hash brown casserole; brussels sprouts; mixed berry cobbler; milk.

Aug. 17

Swedish meatballs; cheddar mashed potatoes; Italian vegetables; fruit cup; roll; milk.

Those interested in receiving meals should call 316-283-3500. The meals are prepared by Newton Medical Center and are delivered by volunteers seven days a week, including holidays. Diabetic diets are served when ordered by a physician.