The public is invited to help South Central Community Foundation celebrate 25 years of community support on Saturday, September 14 in Pratt.

In 1994, South Central Community Foundation (SCCF) was established by a group of local citizens looking to preserve and grow the communities in South Central Kansas. SCCF became a regional foundation that covers seven counties including Barber, Comanche, Kingman, Kiowa, (Pratt), Rice, and Stafford.

While SCCF’s office is located in Pratt, staff relies on board members and volunteers from the communities to prioritize each county’s needs.

“Our board currently consist of 13 members from each of our seven counties,” said Holly Rooks, SCCF Executive Director, “It’s incredibly important for each county to communicate their needs with the Foundation due to the vastly different funding priorities.”

The Foundation offers support to each community through grants, scholarships, and individual donor funds to aid local nonprofits looking to effectively impact their service area. The community and teacher’s grants are offered each summer and can aid nonprofits with projects or classroom supplies.

The scholarships offered by SCCF are offered each Spring semester, offering high school seniors and current college students the chance to receive assistance with tuition, books, and on-campus housing. This year SCCF awarded nearly $74,000 in scholarships to 52 students.

“Our scholarship and grant recipients are determined by a volunteer committee averaging around 45 members, including our Youth Making a Different Council,” said Lance Dixon, SCCF Board Chair, “This Foundation could not operate without the communities support and we are so thankful for the last twenty-five years.”

SCCF invites the communities of South Central Kansas to help celebrate their twenty-fifth anniversary on Saturday, September 14th at 5:00 p.m. at the National Guard Armory in Pratt. Tickets are available by contacting the office, all proceeds go to the Founders Fund which helps make the Foundation sustainable.