It appears a man who is accused of attacking a Leavenworth police officer may resolve his case with a plea agreement.

It appears a man who is accused of attacking a Leavenworth police officer may resolve his case with a plea agreement.

Anthony A. Dunkle, 36, appeared Friday in Leavenworth County District Court for a status conference. And Dunkle’s attorney, Benjamin Casad, asked the judge to schedule another hearing for the purpose of entering a plea.

District Judge Michael Gibbens scheduled the next hearing for Aug. 16.

Dunkle is charged with felony counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, making a criminal threat and interference with law enforcement and misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.

The charges stem from an April 16 incident that was reported in downtown Leavenworth.

Dunkle allegedly walked in front of a patrol officer’s vehicle. Dunkle then allegedly walked up to the officer’s driver-side window, which was rolled down, and began punching the officer, according to Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department.

During the altercation, Dunkle reportedly made comments about previously being arrested by the same officer.