Police arrested a Hutchinson man on suspicion of lewd and lascivious behavior in the presence of someone under age 15 for “touching himself” while in a folding lawn chair in his front yard.

A woman who drove by the residence in the 3300 block of Ridgewood called the police, stating she was concerned her 5-year-old daughter in the car with her may have observed the activity.

The woman described the man, and noted that two people were working in a yard next door, according to an affidavit read by Magistrate Daniel Gilligan during the suspect’s first appearance Monday.

When officers arrived at the residence, they found an empty lawn chair, but the two people still working next door.

When they contacted the resident, Nathan W. Bennett, 43, he had just emerged from the shower.

Asked what he was doing before his shower, he told officers “he didn’t know,” the affidavit stated.

Gilligan found probable cause for the arrest and ordered Bennett to appear for a status hearing Aug. 15, to see what charge if any prosecutors file. He remained jailed on $7,500 bond.