The Lansing Board of Education has approved the school district’s 2019-2020 budget.

Interim Superintendent Dan Wessel said board members approved the budget when they met Monday and conducted a public hearing.

The $35 million budget decreases the school district’s total mill levy slightly from 58.948 to 58.944 mills.

The mill levy is used in determining property taxes.

Also Monday, board members approved a resolution to initiate a process that could lead to the refinancing of bonds that were issued in 2012.

“That started the process,” Wessel said.

Wessel said refinancing the bonds at current interest rates could save the district $640,000. But board members have not taken final action in hope interest rates continue to drop, which would result in more savings.

“We would look at doing that depending on the market,” Wessel said.

If all goes well, board members could take action on the refinancing of the bonds when they meet next month, Wessel said.

Before starting their regular monthly meeting Monday, board members had a joint meeting with members of the Lansing City Council.

