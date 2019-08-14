Brittany Novotny, Pratt, the co-executive director of the Vernon Filley Art Museum in Pratt, was appointed by Gov. Laura Kelly to the Creative Arts Industries Commission.

Kelly named four members to the commission, including Aubrey Steit-Krug, working in Salina; Jamie Oliver, Pittsburg; and Abby Killingsworth, Goodland. The commission is part of the Kansas Department of Commerce and is focused on measuring, promoting, supporting and expanding Kansas' creative industry to grow state economy and jobs.

Novotny previously worked as a finance and administration intern at the Indiana University Art Museum. She has a bachelor's degree in trumpet performance from the Lamont School of Music at the University of Denver and a master's degree in arts administration from Indiana University.

"The creative arts industry is a very important piece of our state's history," Kelly said in the release. "Aubrey, Abby, Jamie and Brittany have dedicated their lives to the creative arts, and I know that they will work hard to create jobs in our state and enhance Kansas' quality of life. We are lucky to have them on the team," Kelly said.