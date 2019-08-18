The following persons from central and southwest Kansas have filed bankruptcy petitions with the federal district court. Unless otherwise noted, the filings are Chapter 7.

Ellinwood

Eric Blane Bortz and Rachel Elizabeth Bortz, aka Rachel Elizabeth Ridgeway, assets: $122,424; liabilities: $139,700.

Great Bend

Joshua Dean Ellis, assets: $18,484; liabilities: $57,134.

Hugoton

JoHanna Renee Goetzinger, assets: $165,195; liabilities: $14,500.

Hutchinson

Brian (NMI) Abernathy and Lisa Renee Abernathy, assets: $68,036; liabilities: $70,555.

Casey Lee Frischenmeyer and Theresa Marie Frischenmeyer, aka Theresa Vance, assets: $20,309; liabilities: $155,644.

Stella Lynn Riggins, assets: $40,439; liabilities: $44,710.

Jordan Elizabeth Spellman, aka Jordan Elizabeth Barrett, assets: $76,559; liabilities: $176,631.

Robert Carl Tesch II, Chapter 13, assets: $89,485; liabilities: $22,931.

Michael Donald Unruh, assets: $10,325; liabilities: $89,629.

James Verl Wright, assets: $67,734; liabilities: $139,921.

Jetmore

DeWayne Ralph Walls and Geraldine Elizabeth Walls, aka Gerri Walls, assets: $131,740; liabilities: $41,542.

Kingman

Carol A. Hamilton, assets: $73,462; liabilities: $42,603.

Montezuma

Levi M. Pearce, Chapter 13, assets: $15,450; liabilities: $81,052.

Newton

Tammy Jane Pugh, dba Once Fired LLC, assets: $15,423; liabilities: $23,600.

Turon

Doris Ann Hoffman, assets: $17,050; liabilities: $36,668.

Ulysses

Pablo Gonzales, Chapter 13, assets: $100,620; liabilities: $154,553.

Chapter 7, liquidation, business or personal; Chapter 11, business reorganization; Chapter 12, farmer reorganization; Chapter 13, personal reorganization. Dba: doing business as; aka: also known as.