An early morning one-vehicle accident on Saturday, August 17 injured two Byers area residents.

At 12:28 a.m., Jordan Turner, 23 of rural Byers, was southbound on NW 100th Avenue in a 2001 Honda Accord near NW 90th Street when she lost control of the vehicle, went off the road on the east side and struck a utility pole on the drivers side of the vehicle, said Pratt County Sheriff Jimmy White.

Pratt County EMS transported Turner and passenger Brody Ross, 20 of rural Byers, to Pratt Regional Medical Center. Both were later transported to Wesley Medical Center. Ross and Turner were not wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.

A third passenger, 20-year-old Donney Devlin, also of rural Byers, left the scene and walked to his residence about a mile south of the accident too clean himself up. Devlin was wearing a seat belt.

There was alcohol found at the scene of the accident that is still under investigation by the Pratt County Sheriff’s Office. Pratt County EMS and units from the Byers Fire Department responded to the accident.

No further information about status of the injured persons conditions were available to the press at time of publication.