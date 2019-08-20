DODGE CITY — Hayes Kelman didn’t set out to be a farmer. But he knew he had the soil in his blood. Not only did his father farm, but so did his grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather — all on the same land.

“Growing up, farming was all that I knew. Farming is tough. There’s lots of up and downs, and it’s a lot of hard work,” Kelman said. “But it’s rewarding.”

Kelman’s dad, Roger Kelman, encouraged him to go to college and find a different profession. The younger Kelman thought about that, but once at Kansas State University, he changed his mind — eventually majoring in Agri-business. At college, he realized he wanted to carry on his family’s tradition, but he also wanted to start something new.

“I wanted to create something different with what we were doing on the farm,” he said. “I wanted to add on to what had worked before.”

Kelman, 28, came up with the concept of raising specialty grains and starting a distillery. He researched, began growing barley, rye and white corn on the side, gathered support from his father and started Boot Hill Distillery in Dodge City. The distillery’s whiskey, gin and vodka are available in many parts of Kansas.

“People want to know where their product comes from,” he said.

Kelman wants to help breweries as well. He sells grains to several of them and shares barrels with wineries throughout the state.

“I love working with Kansas companies,” Kelman said. “We try to do a lot of these projects.”

Last year, Kelman took a crop of barley and experimented with making barley whiskey from it. He used 100% barley.

“It tasted pretty good going in,” Kelman said.

This batch should be ready to taste in one year.

“We’re not sourcing,” said Boot Hills’ director of sales, Lee Griffith. “We get our grains straight from the farm.”