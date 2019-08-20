1. Troop 313 pizza fundraiser: 5-8 p.m. Aug. 20, Gambino's Pizza, 310 S. Main St., South Hutchinson. Boy Scouts of America Troop 7313 will receive 10% of proceeds plus tips for future projects.

2. Wood Tray class: 7 p.m. Aug. 20, Bottle & Brush, 129 E. Fourth Ave., Hutchinson. Cost is $25. Choose from two tray styles; style must be chosen when booking. Reserve your spot on the Bottle & Brush Facebook page.

3. Opening Day: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 20. Yoder Marketplace Antiques and Crafts, 9804 South Main, Yoder. Handmade items and antiques from several vendors fill this new business.