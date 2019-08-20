There has been another delay in the effort to resentence a man for a 2008 murder in Leavenworth.

There has been another delay in the effort to resentence a man for a 2008 murder in Leavenworth.

A jury trial for the resentencing of Matthew Astorga had been scheduled to begin Thursday in Leavenworth County District. But the trial was canceled Monday after an attorney representing Astorga was allowed to withdraw from the case.

Astorga, 42, was convicted in 2009 of the first-degree murder of Ruben Rodriguez. The crime occurred Dec. 26, 2008, in Leavenworth.

A Hard 50 sentence previously was imposed in the case. But Astorga has to be resentenced because the state’s old Hard 50 law was struck down following a U.S. Supreme Court decision.

In a 2013 decision in a case from Virginia, Alleyne v. United States, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that facts that increase mandatory minimum sentences should be submitted to a jury.

In Astorga’s case, a judge had determined that the Hard 50 sentence should be imposed.

Following the Alleyne v. United States decision, the U.S. Supreme Court remanded an appeal from Astorga to the Kansas Supreme Court for review. In 2014, the Kansas Supreme Court vacated Astorga’s Hard 50 sentence and remanded the case back to the district court level for resentencing.

Prosecutors are seeking to resentence Astorga under the state’s new Hard 50 law in which a jury will be convened for the sentencing.

Defense attorney KiAnn Caprice had been representing Astorga in the case. But she filed a motion seeking to withdraw.

In her motion, Caprice wrote that a conflict had arisen, but she could not divulge more information because of the constraints of attorney-client privilege.

In court Monday, Senior Judge Gunnar Sundby said this type of motion is usually filed for one of the three reasons. One reason is because a defendant has asked an attorney to engage in criminal activity. Another reason is because the attorney has been asked to call someone to testify when the attorney knows the witness will lie. The third reason is because there has been an assault or threat against the attorney.

County Attorney Todd Thompson said he cannot permit someone to violate ethics. But the prosecutor said he objected to Caprice’s motion for the record because of the amount of time the case has been lingering.

Astorga also expressed opposition to Caprice’s request to withdraw from the case.

“I would like to get this resolved,” he said.

Astorga said he did not see that he had an issue with the defense attorney.

“She’s very familiar with the case,” Astorga said.

Sundby noted that another attorney who previously represented Astorga in the case also withdrew because of a conflict. The judge said he had not required this attorney to disclose details of that conflict.

Sundby granted Caprice’s motion to withdraw.

Sundby said he will appoint another attorney. He scheduled a hearing with the new attorney for Sept. 30.

Astorga already is scheduled to be in court that day in another case.

In the other case, Astorga is charged with battery on a county corrections officer. This crime is alleged to have occurred July 15, 2014, at the Leavenworth County Jail.

Astorga is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 30 in this case for a status conference. A trial in this case is scheduled for Nov. 6.

Astorga remains in custody at the Leavenworth County Jail while his cases are pending.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR