One person was taken to a local hospital after a three-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in East Topeka, authorities said.

The collision was reported around 8:30 a.m. at S.E. 6th and Golden.

Police at the scene said a white, four-door Lexus ES 300 that was westbound on S.E. 6th Avenue collided with a Dodge Durango sport utility vehicle that had been traveling south on Golden and was attempting to make a right — or westbound — turn onto S.E. 6th.

After the collision, Durango slid into a black Kia Forte that was in the eastbound lanes of S.E. 6th.

Police said the initial investigation indicated the Lexus had run a red light.

After the collision, the Lexus crashed into a metal traffic-light pole at the southwest corner of the intersection.

The Durango came to rest facing southwest just west of the center of the intersection. The Durango's front end was against the Kia's front end. The Kia was facing east.

Police said one person from the Lexus was transported to a Topeka hospital by American Medical Response ambulance with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Several other individuals were treated at the scene.

It wasn't immediately known whether anyone else would be transported by ambulance to the hospital.

Eastbound traffic on S.E. 6th was diverted around the crash scene as crews responded to the crash. Westbound traffic was allowed to proceed past the crash scene.