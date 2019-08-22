An arraignment for a man charged with an Easton shooting has been continued until next month.

Daniel W. Owens appeared Wednesday in Leavenworth County District Court for his arraignment. But Owens' attorney, Adam Chingren, requested a continuance of about 30 days. The defense attorney said he needs time to review additional evidence that has been provided to him through the discovery process.

District Judge Michael Gibbens continued the case until Sept. 20.

Owens, 44, Kansas City, Kansas, is charged with attempted second-degree murder.

The crime is alleged to have occurred Feb. 13 at a residence in Easton.

The victim testified during a June 28 hearing that he was shot multiple times after Owens allegedly forced his way into the home.

Owens remains in custody at the Leavenworth County Jail.