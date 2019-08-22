Today's installment of Throwback Thursday takes us to the southwest corner of Avenue B and South Main Streets. The Burt Building was constructed in 1929 by Clarence L. Burt, a civil engineer and contractor.

The first occupant was the Square Deal Tire Co. at 201 S. Main. But this article is about what took place upstairs. The Crystal Ballroom was a dancing facility - both as a school and venue - that first started in 1934 by Clarence Barritt. In 1936, Jim Johnson became the manager. In 1938, Virgil Inghram took over and had it until 1961. From 1962 to 1982, Elijah Rayl owned it with a dance school involved.

Tony Flores - of Anchor Inn fame - was the last to own the Crystal Ballroom in 1984 when Bob Allen bought the building. In 2013, Craig and Lucinda Piligian purchased the property and began extensive remodeling. Everything has been very tastefully completed.