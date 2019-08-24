SJ Hazim believes there is a "perfect storm" brewing in Topeka.

Hazim, who is the founder of a local volunteer and mentorship organization called Project Forward, has lived in Topeka off and on since he was 6 years old. He considers the capital city home.

"I’ve never seen the spirit this high," Hazim said. "Right now I think more people are shopping local and promoting local than I’ve ever seen before. Right now, the way the leadership is, they actually have their ears to the street, and they’re actually listening to what people are saying. And they’re actually sharing a whole lot of opportunities and the stage with local people."

According to Hazim, now is the time to "plug in" and get involved in the Topeka community. That will be part of Hazim's message Sept. 5 to attendees of the Greater Topeka Partnership's "The Turning Point" event, which is meant to inspire engagement and encourage community pride. The event will also allow the Partnership to update Topekans on Momentum 2022 progress.

"If you have the heart and the will to actually get involved, there is no limit to what could happen, because right now we’re working with — I don’t want to say a blank canvas, because there are already things that have been happening — but in the next five years, we’re going to have real traffic here in Topeka," Hazim said. "Real estate is about to go up. Things are going to look completely different here, and this is the time to actually roll your sleeves up and get involved, because opportunity is everywhere. I’m really going to pitch that."

Hazim is one of three local panelists who will be speaking at "The Turning Point." The free event is expected to take place from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Capital Plaza Hotel. Light dinner will be served, and discussion will be led by moderator Ruben West, a Topeka native who has received international acclaim for his business endeavors and motivational speeches.

"The part I’m most excited about is how there is going to be a moderator at each table taking down ideas of the people who come," Hazim said. "That was a really big thing to Matt (Pivarnik, president and CEO of the Partnership). He wanted to make sure they know that we actually want to hear from the public."

Other panelists will include Taylor Buckley, director of business development at Schendel Lawn & Landscape, and Jenny Torrence, a small-business owner with three shops in North Topeka. Buckley and Torrence will have messages similar to Hazim's.

"What I’d like to communicate is the power of positivity," Buckley said. "Even just among their friends, an innocent remark can do a significant amount of damage as far as perception goes. So really my mission is just to do my small part in being a conduit for people to appreciate the positive aspects of our community — all of the positive things that are changing and happening right in front of our eyes."

The way Torrence sees it, when community members speak negatively of Topeka, they are speaking negatively about those who do try to make a difference.

"That’s where my ‘I am Topeka’ message and thoughts came about," Torrence said. "Because, you know, I do work really hard. I volunteer my time, and I’ve invested my money into Topeka. And when somebody says something negative about Topeka, they are saying it about me, and I realized over time I take offense to that."

Torrence hopes to encourage Topekans to "put their money where their mouth is."

"Whether you invest in a business or you go down and you support these places, you have to get out and spend money in your local community," Torrence said. "They have to do that to keep things growing. ... So if you’re wanting Topeka to get better for whatever reason — whether it’s an ice-skating rink or live music or art — you need to foster what’s in your community. You have to plant those seeds and water and grow them. You cannot go tend to another farm and go elsewhere and spend your time and energy and expect yours to grow."

Hazim said having "skin in the game" prompts people to care.

"Until you have skin in the game, sometimes you’re not too worried about the community," Hazim said. "I believe when you take ownership of stuff, especially our city, you treat it differently.

"I believe for a lot of years people weren’t very prideful of Topeka and people didn’t like being from Topeka," he added, "but I think that’s changing."