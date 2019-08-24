It was September 1979 when the then-Kansas Department of Economic Development unveiled a new tourism campaign to attract travelers to Kansas.

At the time, Kansas couldn’t even crack the Top 30 when it came to states tourists most wanted to visit. So state officials unveiled “The Land of Ahs,” hopeful the play on words would lure more vacationers and boost lagging revenue. As of 1976, national figures showed the state’s tourism industry was producing roughly $975.5 million per year.

Today, the tourism sector means big business to the state, contributing more than $10 billion and keeping 94,000 people employed, according to the Kansas Department of Travel and Tourism.

But Kansas Department of Commerce Secretary David Toland knows the state can do better. Toland was in Ottawa Thursday morning to discuss his plans for improving economic development prospects and showing the world what small-town Kansas has to offer.

“It’s a belief shared by the governor and legislators ... that we need to be best in class again,” he said. “We need to be aggressive in our economic development organization. We need to be aggressive in our vision for where the state is going. We need to be aggressive in our markets that have opportunities for us around the world.”

Toland’s appearance was part of the Ottawa Area Chamber of Commerce Legislative Action Committee’s 16th annual Eggs and Issues breakfast at AdventHealth Ottawa. In May, the Iola native was sworn in as commerce secretary. Before this role, he was the first CEO of Thrive Allen County, a nonprofit coalition working to improve the quality of life and economic conditions in Allen County.

When Kansas voters supported a lottery in the 1980s, the money generated would support economic development efforts. The idea was about 85% of the first $50 million would be earmarked to support international trade, travel and tourism, grants for vocational education and the department’s operating budget. This worked for a while, but soon financing was reduced. Fifteen years ago, the department’s budget totaled $30 million. Today, it’s $11 million. But along with those cuts came the downsizing of critical staff positions.

“Business recruitment in regions of the country — reduced to one. International business recruitment — Kansas had been aggressive — reduced to two,” he said. “We lost our professional team. Investment in the state declined. Deal flow diminished dramatically as a direct result that we don’t have recruiters around the country and around the world (digging) up deals. Kansas Bioscience Authority gone. Kansas Arts Commission gone. State branding — cut dramatically. International marketing and trade — cut dramatically. Travel and tourism — cut dramatically, and now they’re with wildlife and parks.”

Those cuts didn’t just affect the state, he said, but were felt closer to home.

“That matters to Ottawa,” he said. “That matters to Franklin County because most of the leads your economic development folks here are going to work come from the state.”

On Thursday, Toland admitted his agency had a lot of work to do, but he already has a strategy. Among the items on his to-do list include restoring relationships, increasing transparency, returning to core business and shaping the future.

“It’s been a long time in most communities since they’ve seen a secretary of commerce,” he said. “It’s been a long time in most communities since they’ve seen a recruitment team come through with site selectors for the people who tell businesses where they should expand, where they should locate. That’s gonna change.”

Later this fall, commerce officials will kick off the first of six familiarization tours where they will introduce eight individuals representing national and international businesses to different locations across the state.

“We’re going to go to small-town Kansas and show them the opportunities that are here,” he said. "And show them the opportunities in the industrial park right here, and get them on the ground. It’s been years since that’s happened. We have got to get back into the game there.

“It’s also really about listening to what’s going on. What’s happening in Ottawa, the opportunities that are here are dramatically different from Liberal in southwest Kansas ... or even just down the road in Iola. These are different communities, so we’ve got to have approaches that are reflective of what your needs and your goals are.”

While workforce and community development are important, he said, finding new businesses and developing leads must be the department’s primary concern.

“Business recruitment and development is the No. 1 priority for the department of commerce, period,” Toland said. “Those other functions support that, but ultimately, we’re here to get deals done. We’re here to bring business to your community. That’s why we exist. Workforce development is the key driver of business relocation decisions and business expansion decisions.”

And while that’s important, Toland said, the agency also needs to emphasize the quality of life in Kansas. Dramatic funding increases for the Kansas Creative Arts and Industries Commission and the revival of the state’s Main Street Program are just a few ways small towns can continue to enhance their communities.

“Because businesses can’t attract talent if the town is not attractive to those people,” he said. “How’s a town attractive? It’s got to have a great quality of life. Ottawa does. There are other communities around the state that need to do some work here. So, part of why I think I’m in this role is that I’m trying to bring that quality of life focus that we had in Allen County and do it on a statewide level. Because I think this is what works.”

But in order to move forward, Toland said, the state must make a strategic plan. It has been 33 years since the last one was developed.

“Thirty-three years is too long to go without developing a plan,” he said. “Once we, as a state, can agree on goals, then we need to have a more thoughtful conversation on incentive tools that we need in order to achieve those goals.”

Earlier this spring, officials advertised a request for proposals. And in a few days, he said, the firm selected to lead officials through the process will be announced. But Kansans are also being invited to provide their input in the strategic planning process.

“We need you to participate in this process,” he said. “If this plan does not reflect the goals of Franklin County, and counties like you all around the state, then it will be a waste of time. So I’m counting on folks to show up as we hold community meetings around the state, and you tell us what it is you want to see in this plan that will guide our work for the next 10 years at the state.”

Among the items to be considered including state marketing and branding efforts that can be used in business development and recruitment activities.

“Our best asset is our people, and we think that’s attractive, but we’ve got to let the world know about this,” Toland said. “If we don’t have recruiters, if we don’t have a marketing campaign, if we don’t have a brand, if we don’t have an identity, how’s anyone gonna know how their life could be better in Kansas, how their business could grow better in Kansas? We’ve got to get out there.”

Participating in the 2020 census, Toland said, was another way to help the Department of Commerce, which is charged with coordinating on the state level. For every person who goes uncounted, the state loses nearly $2,100 a year for 10 years, he said.

“In Franklin County, which has a population of roughly 26,000, if only 10% of the county aren’t counted, that means the state loses $5.4 million,” he said. “And well, maybe you think, ‘Well, that’s the state ... ’ No. This impacts you. Because, if we don’t have those revenues coming in at the state level, we can’t fund things like the Kansas Main Street Program. We can’t fund things like recruiters around the country and around the world, and get you leads so that you can fill up your industrial park so you can continue to grow. So it matters that everyone is counted.”

“There will be a focused effort that you will hear about to make sure there is a complete count in Ottawa and Franklin County and every other county. When you think about $5.4 million, that’s just (one) county. There’s 104 more counties. So we have the same rate of undercounting, it’s gonna cost a tremendous amount.”

But it isn’t just about money. Toland explained how census figures also help to determine how congressional, and even state House and Senate districts, are determined.

As Toland continues his efforts to build the state, he said it’s not just about the here and now.

“We’re sitting in a community in a state where we benefit everyday from the vision of our ancestors," he said. "They wanted to see thriving communities, they wanted churches, they wanted higher ed, they wanted K-12, and they dug deep and found a way to do it.

“We’ve got to figure out the same thing because it’s not about right now ... it’s about the next generation. So if my kids want to grow up in Iola and want to raise their kids in Iola, they’ve got that option because it’s a viable community. It’s a thriving community, and it’s not like one of these towns that’s been erased from the map. That’s what it’s about. That’s why we’re here.”