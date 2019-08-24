Health-E-Quip’s Chief Administrative Officer Bill Giersch didn't start his Friday morning behind a desk. At 7 a.m., he stepped into the parking lot armed with a hose, sponge and soap.

As a fundraiser for United Way of Reno County, Giersch offered to wash and vacuum employees’ vehicles Friday.

Hutchinson resident Dawn Wetzel, office manager at Health-E-Quip’s location in Newton, was first in line as Giersch began washing vehicles in the parking lot at Health-E-Quip, 803 E. 30th Ave.

Second in line was the small car belonging to Tricia Ast, who is Health-E-Quip’s representative to United Way.

When Ast and Giersch had talked about a car wash fundraiser to benefit United Way, Giersch volunteered to wash employees’ cars. “He wanted to do it,” Ast said.

The minimum requested donation was $5 to wash the car and $2 for vacuuming the interior. As of 9:30 a.m., 14 vehicles had been signed up for the day and collections stood at $120, with more money slated to come in, according to Ast.

Some employees — including Bob Zimmerman — brought in more than one vehicle. Zimmerman said he told his wife, Diane Zimmerman, about the car wash and she asked, “Can we get both of them washed?” That’s why there was a Zimmerman van and car on the wash list.

Bug-splattered front grills made washing the exteriors more challenging than vacuuming the interiors, in Giersch’s estimation. He thought the weather was on his side. The sky was overcast but it wasn't raining.

As to whether he would wash his own vehicle, Giersch said with a laugh, “We’ll see if I have any gas left at the end of the day.”

Health-E-Quip is part of the Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System, which is participating in United Way of Reno County’s Pacesetter campaign. Pacesetter companies generate donations early to provide a boost for the annual fundraising drive.

Other Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System members are raising funds in other ways, such as through a basket auction and raffle, or a pancake breakfast scheduled next week.