A Missouri family filed suit against a Hutchinson hotel this week, claiming their son was stabbed in the hand by a hypodermic needle when he laid down on a bed in their room to watch television.

Dennis Kersey of Joplin, Mo., filed the suit in Reno County District Court on Monday on behalf of his son, alleging the incident occurred March 23, 2018, in a room at the Red Coach Inn, 1315 E. 11th Ave.

Police were called and recovered a syringe from a comforter on the bed that contained red liquid that appeared to be blood, the suit states.

The family is seeking in excess of $75,000 for negligence, past and future medical expenses, pain, suffering and disability.