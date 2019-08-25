If a passel of wild cowboys rode into town whooping it up, shooting their guns in the air, resulting in one or two wild shots breaking a few windows or worse, would the sheriff order all the cowboys to stop shooting? Or would they sit quietly by until the whoever broke the glass steps forward and takes responsibility? I bet we all know what Wyatt would have done.

It seems like some folks south of us are whooping it up and making money while shaking things up here by fracking. Hard to tell whose doing the damage, but those in charge should order everyone to cease fire until the culprit or culprits can be determined and make amends for the damage done and promise to mend their ways.

Tom Philbeck

Hutchinson