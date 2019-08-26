Kansas City, Mo., man killed in crash near Emporia

EMPORIA — A 36-year-old man was killed in s single-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon near Emporia in Lyon County, authorities said.

The fatality victim was identified as Jimmy Lee Coleman, of Kansas City, Mo.

The crash was reported at 1:23 p.m. Sunday on the northbound exit ramp from Interstate 35 to County Road R1. The location was about 3 miles east of Emporia.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when a 2004 Acura that was traveling north on I-35 at a high rate of speed lost control and left the roadway to the right.The car traveled through the ditch, vaulted approximately 20 feet and landed upright in the ditch. The car then continued through the ditch before striking the ditch for Road R1. The car then flipped end ovewr end and landed upside down in the east ditch of Road 1.

Coleman, who was alone in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said Coleman was wearing a seat belt.

Salina warns of Social Security scam

SALINA — Salina Police are warning of a phone scam involving suspicious callers claiming to be with the Social Security Administration asking for Social Security numbers, birthdays and names.

The callers also are claiming to be with law enforcement and having a warrant for the arrest of the person called. Police remind citizens to not provide names, birthdays and Social Security numbers over the phone to strangers.