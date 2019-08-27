Woman, girl escape serious injury in I-70 crash

BONNER SPRINGS — A woman and a girl from Topeka escaped serious injuries Monday morning when the vehicle they were in hydroplaned, left the roadway and overturned on the Kansas Turnpike near Bonner Springs, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 9 a.m. Monday on Interstate 70 on the turnpike.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2002 Oldsmobile Aurora was eastbound on I-70 when the driver lost control and struck the barrier wall. The car then went into the ditch and overturned.

The driver, Heather Renae Garey, 47, and a passenger, identified only as a 9-year-old girl, were transported to Providence Medical Center in Kansas City, Kan., with suspected minor injuries, the patrol said. Both were wearing their seat belts.