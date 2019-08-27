1. Building a Brand: A Discussion About Photography & Marketing: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Newton Public Library, 720 N. Oak St., Newton. Leah Gaeddert of Lavender & Clover is an illustrator, creator, blogger, product photographer and marketer of her wares and those of other businesses. Leah will share her thoughts at the meeting of Fourth Tuesday Photography on building a brand with photography and marketing.

2. Elderslie Farm Cheese Tasting: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Elderslie Farm, 3501 E. 101st St. N, Kechi. Savor and celebrate artisanal cheese and learn about the culture of cheese, the cheesemaking process and the art of pairing cheeses. The tasting consists of six kinds of cheese with Elderslie bread, crackers, jam, salami and fruit, and is followed by a simple salad and a light sweet. Following the tasting, guests are welcome to enjoy an additional glass of wine, beer, scotch or port. The cheese shop is open until 8 p.m. for some gelato or to pick up cheese and other accompaniments to take home. Cost is $26. An optional wine pairing is available for $12. Tickets at eldersliefarm.com.

3. Hello Fall Pumpkin class: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Bottle & Brush, 129 E. 4th Ave., Hutchinson. Paint your own fall pumpkin decor. Cost is $20.