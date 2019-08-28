U.S. and Kansas flags recently were stolen from the flag pole in front of Leavenworth City Hall, a police official said.

U.S. and Kansas flags recently were stolen from the flag pole in front of Leavenworth City Hall, a police official said.

The theft was reported to the Leavenworth Police Department on Aug. 21. The flags apparently were taken sometime during the previous night, according to Leavenworth Police Chief Pat Kitchens.

The flags have been replaced.

Leavenworth City Hall is located at 100 N. Fifth St.