A locally owned comic book and game store moved out of its Gage Center location this week, opting for a storefront at Seabrook Shopping Center, about a mile south.

Gatekeeper Hobbies, owned by Kraig Knowlton and Deon Griffith, had been located in Topeka's Gage Center for 13 years. Knowlton said they held month-to-month leases for several years and decided a few months ago it was time to reorganize.

"We had been thinking about it the last couple of times our lease was up," Knowlton said. "This year, we decided this was the time to do it, and it kind of coincided with the time that Gage Center has new ownership — so it just fell into place."

The move, Knowlton added, will allow him and Griffith to put their own spin on the place.

"Our current location — we purchased the store from the previous owner, who had kind of set everything up. It’s been great, but we’ve been, you know, in the past like, ‘Man, I wish I could do this or this’ or ‘We don’t need that,’ " Knowlton said. "This let us design from scratch the way we wanted it."

Knowlton said he and his co-owner looked around "quite a bit" for a new property that would meet their needs and settled on a spot with a "wide-open" floor plan.

"With this one, we made sure we had a lot of parking available and good signage you can see from Gage (Boulevard) — so we’re really excited," Knowlton added. "We’ve tried to listen to our customers over the years to what they really like and what they need, and we think we’ve designed it to hit all the right buttons there. We’re pretty excited for everybody to take a look."

Gatekeeper Hobbies officially opened its doors at the new location, 1917 S.W. Gage Blvd., on Wednesday. Griffith said the shop was "just four walls" three days ago. He added staff members have worked 12-plus hours the past few days to get everything ready.

"I really couldn't have done it without them," Griffith said. "We even had some volunteers come in to help."

To promote the grand opening, Gatekeeper Hobbies is offering 20% off through Labor Day on most regularly priced items. Griffith said they also plan to announce special giveaways on the store's Facebook page.

For longtime customer Philip Grecian, the location change won't affect his regular visits to the store.

Grecian has been shopping at what is now Gatekeeper Hobbies since the 1970s.

"Originally, it was downtown, and it was called the Orange Crate," Grecian said. "That was in the late '70s. It belonged to Larry Ellison at the time. Then, it moved to 17th and Washburn — a little strip mall there — and it became Comics and Fantasies. And Ellison still owned it. Then, he sold it, and in the '90s, they moved it to 21st, where it became Gatekeeper — and then the Gage Center, where it was until this week."

Grecian is a self-described bibliophile. He first started shopping at the store to buy comics and used books.

"The problem with being a reader is pretty soon you’re buying everything," Grecian added. "I was reintroduced to Superman and Spider-Man and all those people from my childhood and my college years, and it’s like a drug — one gets hooked. I’ve been doing it ever since — buying comic books and graphic novels from what is now Gatekeeper."

He said comic books have always held a special place in his heart.

"I think comic books for a lot of us is where we first began to read," Grecian said. "I remember being a child and looking at comic books and wanting desperately to know what all those little squiggles in the word balloons were about. So yes, it stays with us. Frankly, it’s part of America, part of the culture. I would say anybody you spoke with would know who Superman is or Batman or Spider-Man or any of those people. And they expand as the culture expands."

Luckily for Grecian and other comic-book fanatics, Gatekeeper has thousands of comics on site. It also has board games and collectible card games. But inventory isn't the only thing that keeps Grecian coming back.

"Gatekeeper is locally owned, and they care about their customer base," he said. "When I go over there on Wednesdays, I’ll generally hang around and just talk to the people there — sometimes about their lives and sometimes about what’s coming up in the next couple of months and stories that are being told."

According to Griffith, community and the customers are what Gatekeeper Hobbies is all about.

"I've always said — I don't run the store for me," Griffith added. "I run it for the customers."