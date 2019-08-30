I recently had a conversation with a friend in which I mentioned growing up in several large cities scattered across the county. My friend expressed surprise that I am so enthusiastic about living in Hutchinson after living in such thriving and diverse communities. But I do love living here.

Shortly after moving to Hutchinson, I locked my keys in my car. I still vividly remember the keys sitting on the passenger seat, mocking me for my foolishness.

I was fortunate. Before I moved half a country away from them, my parents thoughtfully provided me with a AAA membership. And the friend who witnessed my (lack of) discovery kindly withheld her laughter. In fact, once AAA had been called, my friend took me to Starbucks to pass the time and then kept me company once my rescuer arrived.

Together we watched the process in fascination, dancing around the car, Starbucks cups in hand, as we cheered on Dane the AAA man — holding our breath at appropriate moments when Dane insisted that premature celebration could curse the progress — and jumping up and down together (luckily the Starbucks cups were empty by that point) when my keys were finally rescued by a neon green bendable stick.

And in that moment I realized, I love my life.

Yes, I am aware that loving one’s life is not the typical response to locking keys in a car. But I love that I have parents who cared enough to buy me a AAA membership, and then retire to Hutchinson so that I could just call them instead. I love that I have friends willing to join me in celebratory dances around my car. I love that I get to write a column for a community that will find amusement in imagining me cheering on AAA in between sips of coffee. I love coffee.

Our world is not a perfect place. An honest look at ourselves and our lives tends to reveal a lot of room for improvement, and a long list of things we would like to be different. But if we a different way, maybe we will see instead the number of people who care, the many opportunities to laugh, the wonderful moments of joy, and all the experiences of love.

I love Hutchinson not only because of what this town has to offer, but also because I tend to love most communities of which I am a part. It is an intrinsic part of my faith that I am constantly trying to see the world around me with the same joy and love with which God views creation. It is not my intent to belittle the reality of pain, fear, and suffering around me. Nor am I suggesting that counting our blessings will make the bad go away. But maybe, it will give us a moment to jump up and down at something as silly as the heroism of green plastic.

It is, to me, one of the best reminders of God’s love and care – that in a broken and messy world, God still shines through, bringing laughter in time of tears and celebration in times of sorrow, and all the while holding us tightly in loving arms.

The Rev. Amy Long is an associate priest at Grace Episcopal Church, Hutchinson.