Kenzie, 8, is a very sweet and caring child. She loves to read and learn about new things.

She also likes to stay active, playing soccer and softball. Kenzie enjoys church, Sunday school and singing in the choir. People who know her describe her as sweet, helpful and friendly.

In school, her favorite class is science because she says they learn about cool things. When Kenzie grows up she wants to be a teacher because she really liked one of her recent teachers.

Kenzie would thrive in a loving family that will commit to her and give her lots of support and guidance. An active family that likes sports and likes to have fun would be ideal.

To learn more about Kenzie, call Adopt KS Kids at 877-457-5430 or email customercare@adoptkskids.org. Her case number is CH-7494.