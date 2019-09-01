Voters in two school districts in the region will deliver their verdict this week on school bond issues.

Mail ballots must be back by noon Tuesday, Sept. 3, in a Newton USD 373 two-question election. Great Bend USD 428 also has two questions on a mail ballot. The deadline for those ballots is noon Thursday, Sept. 5.

Both school districts structured their ballots so the second question’s fate hinges on the success of the first question. If voters reject the first - and more expensive - question which outlines construction projects, bonds won’t be issued for the second question even if it passes at the ballot box.

The school districts are pointing out that they will receive state aid for a portion of the costs.

Newton USD 373

The first question seeks the go-ahead to issue up to $61.32 million in bonds for additions and/or renovations, and for enhanced security with storm shelter improvements, and for mechanical system upgrades at schools.

The second question proposes up to $24.42 million in bonds to build a new K-through-6 elementary school south of U.S. 50.

Under the first question, improvements would be financed at Walton Elementary School. If both questions pass, though, the district would build a new elementary school and Walton's rural life center program would be moved there.

The school district estimates the property tax impact if both questions pass authorizing the issuance of up to $85.74 million in bonds, would translate into $10.48 monthly on a home appraised at $100,000.

In November 2017, voters defeated an over $60-million bond issue proposing renovations and improvements. As of the start of last week, the Harvey County Clerk office had received 5,213 ballots out of 13,726 ballots mailed. The office considers that a great initial response from voters.

Great Bend USD 428

The first proposition on the ballot calls for up to $41.75 million in bonds for improvements and additions, including for safety and security at schools. The second proposition would issue up to $3.12 million in bonds for a new gymnasium and locker rooms at Great Bend Middle School.

About 10,460 ballots have been sent out for this election, according to the Barton County Clerk’s office.

A centerpiece of the bond issue entails a proposed addition at the middle school to accommodate Grade 6. Those students now attend elementary school. The elementary schools, in turn, would have space for pre-kindergarten students.

USD 428 has five elementary schools and only one currently has a pre-kindergarten program, said Andrea Bauer, public information director for the school district. Over 50 percent of the school district’s kindergarten students enter school without exposure to pre-kindergarten, she said.

A 20-year bond issue initiated in the late 1990s has been financed. There is a gap between that old issue and the proposed new issue. The property tax impact on a home appraised at $100,000 would be $13.19 a month if both questions pass, according to Bauer.

This is the first time the plan outlined on this ballot has been put before USD 428 voters.