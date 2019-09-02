Winners in all categories, picked by online voting, announced from Pratt Tribune survey.

Beauty and Health



Allergist - Dr. Lower, Hutchinson

Audiologist - Dr. Epp

Barber Shop - Palace Barbershop

Chiropractor - Travis Davis

Dentist - Dr. John Mathes

Dermatologist - Dr. Stephen Marshall

Drug Store - Gatlin Pharmacy

Family Physician - Dr. Fowler

General Practice Doctor - Dr. Fowler

Hair Salon - Signature Style

Hearing Aid Center - Midwest Hearing

Hospital - Pratt Regional Medical Center

Manicure - Brenna Thoma

Optomotrist - Maydew & Thibault

Orthodontist - Hanson Orthodontics

Pediatrician - Dr. Eric Clarkson

Physical Therapist - Pratt Regional Medical Center

Therapeutic Massage - Timeless Massage

Weight Loss Center - Blythe Family Fitness



Clothing



Boot Store - John’s Boot Repair

Consignment - Unique Botique

Men’s Clothing - Turquoise Ranch

Shoe Store - Turquoise Ranch

Western Clothing - Turquoise Ranch

Women’s Clothing - Turquoise Ranch



Dining



All-Around Restaurant - Woody’s Bar/Grill

Bakery - Sandi’s Sweet Surprises

BBQ - Trinity Smokehouse

Breakfast - Woody’s Bar and Grill

Brunch - N’Cahoots

Buffet - Dragon’s Den

Burger - Woody’s Bar and Grill

Business Lunch - Legends

Carry Out - El Dos de Oros

Caterer - Parrish Cafe

Chicken Wings - Woody’s

Chinese Restaurant - Dragon’s Den

Dessert - Sawyer’s Family Food Store

Dining Experience - Woody’s Bar and Grill

Dinner Under $10 - Taco Delite

Donuts - Donut Palace

Fried Chicken - Dillons

Ice Cream - Sawyer Family Food Store

Local Coffee Shop - N’Cahoots

Margarita - El Dos de Oros

Meat and 3 - Legend’s

Mexican Restaurant - El Dos de Oros

Pizza - Humble Pie

Ribs - Trinity Smokehouse

Romantic Restaurant - Club D’est

Salad Bar - Woody’s Bar and Grill

Tacos - Taco Delite

Take Out - Chapeau

Tamales - El Dos de Oros



Entertainment and Leisure



Dance Studio - Kingman

DJ - Bill Bergner

Place to Go Dancing - Club D’est



Home, Home Services and Finance



Accountant - Hamption & Hampton

Apartment Complex - Parrish Lofts

Assisted Living Facility - Parkwood Village

Bank - Legacy Bank

Credit Union - Credit Union of America

Electrician - Eck Electric

Home Builder/Contractor/Repair - Jeff Pyles Construction

Remodeling - Hitz Construction

Home Security - Brink

Insurance Agent - The Hitt Agency

Investment Firm - Edward Jones

Law Firm - Stull, Beverlin, Nicolay & Haas

Lawn Care - Chris Rohling

Morgage Lender - Peoples Bank

Nursing Home - Pratt Rehab and Health Center

Real Estate Agent - Hamm Auction

Real Estate Company - Century 21

Retirement Company - Parkwood Village

Roofing - A & R Roofing

Siding - A & R Roofing

Swimming Pools - Ellis D. McKinney Pool



Kids and Education



College - Pratt Community College

Dance School - Krista’s Dance Studio

Day Care - Pratt Public Library



People and Places



Campground - Pratt County Veterans Memorial Lake

Hotel - Comfort Suites

Person of the Year - Eric Scott Killough

Place to Have a Birthday Party - Rolla Rena Skating Rink

Place to See a Movie - Barron

Place to Work - Pratt Public Library

Place to Worship - Sacred Heart Catholic Church

Wedding Venue - Pratt County 4-H Center



Services



Car Wash - West Wash

Carpet Cleaning - Abel Carpet Cleaning

Customer Service - Pratt Public Library

Funeral Home - Larrison Mortuary

HVAC - Integreen

Internet Service Provider - Pratt Public Library

Locksmith - Dan’s Lock

Non-Profit - Pratt Public Library

Pest Control - Redrock

Pet Groomer - Groom Room

Photographer - Stacie Strong

Plumber - Integreen

Self Storage Company - Hamm

Siding/Windows/Roofing - Hitz Construction

Veterinarian - Southfork Vet Clinic



Shopping



Backyard Furnishings - Ace Hardware

Boutique - Simply Southwest

Department Store - Maurice’s

Floor Covering Store - Home Lumber

Florist - The Flower Shoppe

Garden Center - Stutzman’s

Gift Store - Market 54

Hardware Store - Skaggs Ace Hardware

Home Improvement Store - Home Lumber

Jewelry Store - Parsons

Lawn Equipment - Skaggs

Produce - Dillons

Supermarket - Dillons

Western Wear - Lisa’s Western Wear



Spirits



Brewpub - Woody’s Bar and Grill

Craft Beer - Quint Liquor

Happy Hour - Sonic

Place to Buy Beer - Quint’s Liquor

Place to Buy Liquor - Quint’s Liquor

Place to Buy Wine - Quint’s Liquor

Place to Have a Cold Beer - Woody’s Bar and Grill

Sports Bar - Woody’s Bar and Grill



Sports



Fitness Center/Gym - Blythe Family Fitness

Golf Course - Park Hills

Personal Trainer - Ashley Austin

Place to Play Pool - Woody’s Bar and Grill

Sporting Goods Store - Hibbetts

Yoga Studio - Blythe Family Fitness



Top Employers



Best Benefits - Pratt Energy, LLC

Best Boss - Eric Killough, Pratt Public Library

Best Company Culture - Pratt Health and Rehab.

Best Employee Recognition - Pratt Regional Medical Center

Best Overall Company to Work For - Eck Service

Best Overall Leadership - Pratt Public Library

Best Business Lunch Destination - Woody’s Bar and Grill

Best Work Event Host - Pratt Public Library

Best Training Program - BTI

Best Workplace Culture - Pratt Health and Rehab.

Most Innovative Workplace - Pratt Public Library



Vehicles Dealers and Services



Auto Body/Collision - Adam at Doug Reh Chevrolet

Auto Dealer Service Department - Doug Reh Chevrolet

Auto Glass Repair - Pratt Glass

Auto Repair, Independent - Main Street Auto

Car Salesman - Steve Lunsford

New Car Dealer - Doug Reh

Oil Change - 54 Express

Tire Center - Cooper Tire

Used Car Dealer - Doug Reh



