Gloria Bebee, 75, of Wellington, went to be with the Lord on August 29, 2019 at Legacy College Hill in Wichita.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 A.M., Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at the Free Will Baptist Church. Interment will be at Sumner Memorial Garden Cemetery in Wellington. Visitation will be Monday, September 2, 2019 from 9:00 A.M. until 8:00 P.M. with the family receiving friends from 6:00 until 8:00 at the Shelley Family Funeral Home in Wellington. A memorial has been established with the St. Jude Children’s Hospital and may be left with the Shelley Family Funeral Home 704 N. Washington, Wellington, KS 67152. To leave an online condolence please visits www.shelleyfamilyfh.com.

Gloria Jean Bebee was born May 29, 1944, the daughter of Frank and Lela (Russmussen) Kay in Salina, KS. She graduated from the Salina High School in 1962. Gloria worked in the aircraft industry sealing wings. On July 2, 2001 she was united in marriage to Joel Bebee. She enjoyed fishing, singing and loved to garden.

Gloria is survived by her loving husband, Joel of the home; daughter, Tammy Squier of Wichita, KS; son, Dan Dandurand of Jadwin, MO; 6 grandchildren and 3 step grandchildren: Bradley Dandurand (Becky), Jeremy Squier (Megan), Chad Dandurand, Angel Phillips (Antoine), Meaghan Dandurand, Joshua Amos; 6 great grandchildren and her cousin, Raymond Anderson (Cleala).

She is preceded in death by her parents and a grandson, Ian.