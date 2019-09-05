A petition drive has been initiated to try to bring about a public vote on the Shawnee County Commission's recent decision to issue $10 million in bonds to finance parks and recreation improvements, including the development of a "Family Park" featuring pickleball courts in southwest Topeka.

"The public deserves the right to make the decision on whether this is how we want our tax dollars spent," former county commission candidate Carol Marple told Commissioners Bob Archer, Bill Riphahn and Kevin Cook at their Thursday morning meeting.

She said votes from only two people — both county commissioners — had been required to approve that expenditure.

Valid signatures from 5,461 registered Shawnee County voters — which amounts to 5 percent of the county's current number of registered voters, which is 109,203 — would need to be acquired and submitted to election commissioner Andrew Howell's office by Sept. 25 to bring about the public vote, confirmed county counselor Jim Crowl.

Marple told commissioners she had filed a petition Wednesday with Howell's office seeking to give the public a vote regarding the resolution commissioners approved Aug. 5 in a 2-1 vote to borrow $10 million to use to develop the Family Park just south of S.W. 21st and Auburn Road, and to continue to extend Deer Creek Trail in southeast Topeka.

Archer and Riphahn voted in favor of the resolution, while Cook dissented. That measure calls for Family Park to include trails, picnic tables, playground equipment, 20 new pickleball courts with restrooms and lockers and a building featuring meeting rooms.

Crowl said the resolution commissioners approved Aug. 30 requires any petition seeking to bring about a public vote to be submitted within 30 days after the resolution's second publication date, which was Aug. 26.

Marple, who has twice run unsuccessfully as the Republican Party's candidate for the commission's District 1 seat now held by Riphahn, said Thursday she wanted to stress that those who sign the petition will be asking only that the matter be put to a public vote, and not to reject plans to develop Family Park.

She said she and others involved with the petition drive would be working actively to acquire signatures.

Marple encouraged anyone interested in becoming involved in the petition drive to contact her by cell phone at 785-221-2306 or by email at no10million@gmail.com or hedgetree@yahoo.com. She added that she lives at 10249 S.W. Wanamaker Road at Wakarusa.