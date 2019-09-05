The following people were booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with felonies:

Adam David Morrissey, 40, in connection with a felony drug possession, 9:50 p.m. 9/4.

Don Eugean Jackson, Jr., 44, in connection with aggravated battery, 6:12 p.m. 9/4.

Craig Eugene Brooks, 62, in connection with a felony drug possession, 5:30 p.m. 9/4.

Edward Thomas Adams, 42, in connection with burglary, 12:20 p.m. 9/4.

Kimberly Christina Wiesinger, 50, in connection with forgery, 11:50 a.m. 9/4.

Didier Cosey, 44, in connection with aggravated battery, 9:10 a.m. 9/4.

Cody Ryan Cott, 26, in connection with a felony drug possession, 2:20 a.m. 9/4.

The following felonies were reported to the Topeka Police Department:

500 blk. S.E. Alkire St., burglary and theft, 1 a.m. 2/1 - 11 p.m. 2/28.

2500 blk. S.E. California Ave., burglary of a dwelling, 2:40-3:01 a.m. 6/10.

300 blk. S.E. Lime St., burglary of a dwelling, 1 p.m. 5/28 - 9 p.m. 5/30.

1500 blk. S.W. 10th Ave., burglary of a vehicle, 5-7 p.m. 6/20.

3500 blk. S.E. 7th St., burglary of a vehicle, 3:45-3:55 a.m. 8/7.

2100 blk. N. Kansas Ave., burglary, 7 p.m. 6/4 - 8 a.m. 6/5.

3600 blk. S.W. 17th St., burglary and theft, 11 a.m. 5/20 - 9 a.m. 5/30.

1500 blk. S.W. Collins Ave., burglary of a dwelling, 10:30 a.m. 6/1.

1000 blk. S.E. Vine St., burglary of a dwelling, 3-11:32 a.m. 5/31.

3500 blk. S.E. 9th St., burglary of a vehicle, 8 p.m. 6/3 - 8:18 a.m. 6/4.

700 blk. S.E. 8th Ave., burglary, 5 p.m. 2/15 - 12 p.m. 3/29.

S.E. 29th St., felony drug possession, 8:32-9:35 a.m. 9/3.