A Pratt resident is scheduled to make an appearance in District Court on Sept. 11 in connection with a stabbing incident in Lemon Park on Sept. 3. Pratt County Attorney Tracey Beverlin is preparing a formal complaint against Ronald Williamson, 33 of Pratt, who was arrested late Tuesday for aggravated battery and is in the Pratt County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

According to Melissa Underwood, Kansas Bureau of Investigation communications director, at approximately 8 p.m. on Sept. 3, the Pratt Police Department received a report of a bleeding man with multiple stab wounds walking in the area of Lemon Park. Pratt Police and Pratt County Sheriff's Office responded to the incident. Pratt County EMS transported the victim to Pratt Regional Medical Center where he was treated and released for non-life threatening injuries.

Beverlin said the incident fell under the jurisdiction of the Pratt County Sheriff's Office. The Sheriff's Office requested and received assistance from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Underwood said.

The incident is still under investigation by both agencies.

The victim in this case has not officially been identified at this time.

Williamson is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.