Representatives of local cities and the county government gathered again this week to discuss possible public transportation services.

Wednesday’s meeting was a followup to a meeting that took place in June.

Wednesday’s meeting was attended by all members of the Leavenworth County Commission as well as representatives of the cities of Leavenworth, Lansing and Basehor.

Representatives of the Kansas Department of Transportation, Mid-America Regional Council and the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority also were on hand.

Leavenworth City Commissioner Nancy Bauder was among those in attendance. In addition to her duties as a city commissioner, Bauder serves as the Leavenworth County representative on the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority’s Board of Commissioners.

The KCATA operates transit services in the Kansas City area, but these services currently are not offered in Leavenworth County.

Shawn Strate, planning manager for KCATA, reviewed a transit plan put together about two years ago that provided recommendations for options for services in the Leavenworth and Lansing area.

One was for a bus service in which passengers could make reservations for trips within the Leavenworth and Lansing area. The other was for a fixed bus route that would link Leavenworth and Lansing to western Wyandotte County. From a location in Wyandotte County, riders could take buses that would take them to other locations in the Kansas City area.

The study estimated the on demand service would cost about $400,000 per year. The fixed route service between Leavenworth and Wyandotte County was estimated to cost $225,000 per year.

Some grant funding may be available for a bus service in Leavenworth County including a KDOT program that could provide 70% of the funding for operating costs.

“We want to see who else is interested so we can put it all together,” Bauder said to those in attendance Wednesday.

County Administrator Mark Loughry said a T-shaped fixed route through Leavenworth County could link the major cities within the county with Wyandotte County. But bus services offered within the cities would be up to the governing bodies of the individual cities.

Mary Dwyer, community development coordinator for the city of Leavenworth, suggested that city officials need to speak with their governing bodies about possible participation in busing services.

Lansing Mayor Mike Smith said there probably needs to be more presentations to city councils about possible service options as well as potential grants.

In order to meet a deadline this fall for a Kansas Department of Transportation grant, Strate suggested he can start building an application for Leavenworth. Other governmental entities can be added later.

